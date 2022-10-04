JSP Barbil Organises Swachhata Abhiyan and Walkathon on Gandhi Jayanti

Barbil: Aligning with the nationwide Swachh Bharat Mission as envisioned by Hon .Prime Minister, Jindal Steel & Power, Barbil organised, ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ and a ‘Walkathon’ on Gandhi Jayanti. The employees, their family members associated with local government officials and the Community from nearby villages actively participated in the said event.

Unit Head, Shri Brij Badhadra started the event by flagging off the Walkathon at 8.00 O’clock morning in the presence of Shri Sarat Kishore Panda, Head HR & ES, Shri Khirod Jena, local Police Officials along with the village leaders and Senior Executives of JSP.

This ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ was started form the Bileipada Square and continued beyond the Material Gate of JSP, Pellet Plant. Each one joined hand to clean the stretch of 3 Km road including Bileipada Market area. More than 500 local community members besides the employees of JSP joined in this cleanliness drive and walkathon and also raised awareness on physical fitness for a ‘FIT Bharat and FIT Jindal.’ The program was organised by the Team HR & ES led by Shri Sarat Kishore Panda.

Appreciating the initiative, Unit Head, Shri Badhadra said, “While our employees are wholeheartedly involved in this Swachhata Abhiyan on the auspicious day of Gandhi Jayanti, the spontaneous involvement of the local community with this noble initiative is a welcome move. The aim behind this endeavour is to impart message about the menace of littering, some forms of which are extremely hazardous for the environment as well as human health and well-being, and the Walkathon was designed to make People mentally and physically fit.”

