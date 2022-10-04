EESL successfully installs 30 Lakh Smart Meters to help India Achieve its Energy Efficiency goals

Bangalore : Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under the administration of Ministry of Power, (GoI) is spearheading India’s transition to smart and energy efficient solutions with its Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP). As part of the programme, the company has installed over 30 Lakh smart meters in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, NDMC-Delhi, Bihar, and the union territory of Andaman. The company has signed agreements with the state designated agencies and utilities in these regions for the large-scale deployment of smart meters. It further aims to install a total of over 47 Lakh smart meters by December 2023.

Most recently, EESL completed the installation of over 10.5 lakh prepared smart meters in Bihar. The company has also installed around 11.57 Lakh smart meters in Uttar Pradesh, over 1.24 Lakh smart meters in Rajasthan, over 5.3 lakh smart meters in Haryana, around 64 thousand smart meters in NDMC Delhi and over 74 thousand smart meters in Andaman. These smart meters have optimized the operational performance of Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) by increasing the billing and collection efficiency, reducing the operation and maintenance cost; and enhancing the quality of service. With this, the company is enabling a paradigm shift in India’s power sector and is adding momentum to the Government’s efforts toward nationwide adoption of smart meters.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Arun Kumar Mishra, CEO, EESL said, “EESL is deploying India’s first large-scale smart metering project under the Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP), in states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, New Delhi and Andaman. EESL has taken IoT Services from BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea for the network connectivity in DISCOMs. We are also working in association with Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Robert Bosch and EDF energy, which provide unique system integration solutions.

EESL smart meters are transforming India’s energy landscape by increasing billing and collection efficiency; reducing operation and maintenance costs; enhancing the quality of services and providing consumers with demand side management (DSM) options. It has led to huge revenue upside and improved financial standing for the DISCOMs in these regions. We look forward to replicating these successful stories on AMI projects, pan India.”

This further helps with the web-based monitoring of smart meters and curtails commercial losses for utilities. Consequently, these smart meters also help with the reduction in peak power demand; strengthen the transmission & distribution of electricity as well as abating carbon footprint, which was earlier generated due to patrolling for reading collection and outage detection purposes. Smart Meters have potential to make the power sector increasingly resilient, transparent, digitised and accountable. A seamless and consumer-focused energy ecosystem is the way forward and the adoption of smart meters across the country will be first step in that direction.