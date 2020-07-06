Joyeeta Roy, the Ollywood Genie

Bhubaneswar: Joyeeta Roy, a known name in the Bengal Film Fraternity is creating a buzz in Odisha by introducing the First ever Agency in Odisha to work directly with Facebook and Instagram, a popular social media site among every generation currently. She owns Signature 24 productions which started in 2018 and within a short period, they became a name in Ollywood Industry as they introduced the fashion trend of Bluetick verification amongst celebs which included popular names of Odisha like Sudarsan Patnaik, Kuna Tripathy, Babushaan Mohanty, Archita Sahu, Aparajita Mohanty, Manas Kumar Sahoo, Satyapira Padhan to name a few. The trend of Celebrity management agency which exists in Bollywood is slowly coming into Odisha along with Signature 24 Productions.

Joyeeta Roy is from Kolkata and she started her career at the age of 16 after completing her ICSE exams in Kolkata and have assisted the mainstream Directors of Bengal, starting with Joydeep Mukherjee in the famous classic of Ganeer Oparey which was about Rabindranath Tagore for Star Jalsa Channel followed by top TRP television shows. She even worked with the 6time continuous Best Director award winner Raj Chakraborty and has been part of the movie Joddha which was the Bengali remake of Magadheera. She has been associated with the most popular Non-fiction Director of East Anil Kuriakose and has worked for the top award shows in Bengal including the West Bengal Govt State Awards and Kolkata Police Jai Ho. The list doesn’t stop as she worked with the famous AD Director Anik Dutta and Anirudha Roychoudhury for advertisements of National brands including ads for IPL which involved Indian cricket caption Virat Kohli, Kriti Kharbana and other Bollywood Celebs. She has also been the VFX Line Producer of national Award-winning movies: Pink of Amitabh Bachchan and Praktan to name.

Joyeeta started catching the eyes of the people in Odisha because of Babushaan Mohanty as she reintroduced the Superstar digitally and made it easy for his fans to be in touch with the actor who was mostly never seen noticed on any social media sites or public events. She further came into notice when Signature 24 Productions went on to be the first to launch a Celebrity calendar in Odisha in 2020 with Babushaan as its Face and Bollywood Singer Aneek Dhar.

Signature 24 Productions and Joyeeta even caught the eyes of national media as they were the first to hold a digital campaign to demand the Bharat Ratna award for Dhyanchand. This campaign got initiated by Sourav Ganguly and has the involvement of top celebrities from India namely: Ashok Kumar Dhyanchand, Mir Ranjan Negi, Racheal White, Babushaan, Yuvraj Balmiki, Chandan Roy.

She has also been part of Josh Talks as an inspirational speaker and recently got appointed as the General Secretary of Social Media Department of Odisha Pradesh Congress.

