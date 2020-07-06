Odisha Scribes meet Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal on infringement of rights to report on governance

Governor assures to talk to CM for restoration of their rights

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of journalists of Bhubaneswar on Monday met Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal and submitted him a memorandum seeking his intervention to ensure that accredited journalists are allowed entry into Lok Seva Bhawan and its annex buildings like Kharavela Bhawan, Krushi Bhawan and Rajiv Bhawan for reporting on governance.

The journalists led by veteran scribe Mr Pradosh Patnaik drew the attention to the Odisha Government’s infringement of freedom of press by debarring the Accredited Journalists from reporting on governance by use of police under verbal order.

The scribes apprised the Governor that debarring the journalists from reporting on governance has created a wide gap between the Government and people and it was not in the interest of democracy.

The Governor gave a patient listening to the submissions of the journalists and assured to talk to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the issue.

He also told the journalists that he would write a letter to the State Government asking the latter to restore their rights with compliance of Covid-19 guidelines.

The delegation, among others, included Sanat Mishra, Bhubhuti Bhusan Kar, Pradyumna Mohanty and Akshaya Kumar Sahoo.

