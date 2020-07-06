Success to Adani DAV School students’ in various online competitions; 14 students to be felicitate by NASA

Dhamra: Adani DAV school students have achieved unprecedented success in online competitions organized by various organizations under the Covid-19 situation. More than 24 students from the school participated in the competition and won. Even 14 students are eligible to receive a certificate from US space agency NASA. These students have participated in the online competition on ‘Scientist for a Day 2019-20’ and qualified for getting the certificate from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) the organiser of the competition.

The Adani DAV Public School, Kuamara is not only providing the education for the career building of the students in the Adani Dhamra Port periphery, but also providing them with the exposure to different forum for their knowledge enhancement by participating in curricular, extra-curricular activities and various competition being organized by State, National and International organization. This year, Ms. Ganga Pal, Ms. Ashesha Aswisweta, Ms. Samiran Mishra and Ms. Pratikshya Sahani of standard X, I, III and III respectively of Adani DAV Public School, Kuamara have participated in the Digital Singing Competition and are selected for the cash award of Rs. 3000. The competition was organised by Bharat Scout and Guide on Zoom virtual mode on 29th June 2020. In addition,

Mr. Sahajahan Ali Khan, Ms. Chinmayee Mohapatra, Mr. Rajesh Maity, Ms. Namratamayee Swain and Ms. Adrika Banarjee of the school have been qualified for the final round of quiz competition on Astronomy and Astrophysics Knowledge organized by International Astronomy and Astrophysics Competition – Edition 2020 on dated 29th June 2020. On winning the final competition to be held in July 2020, these students will be awarded with certificate awards by the organizer. Ms. Gitanjali Sharma Std VI, of the School won Second Category of the Essay Competition on COVID – 19, organized by Society for Promotion of Science and Technology in India.

