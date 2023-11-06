Joy e-bike Strengthens Distribution Network; Inaugurates 100+ Distributor Showrooms across India in just Six Months

Vadodara, November 3, 2023: Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd., one of India’s leading manufacturers of electric vehicles under the brand ‘Joy e-bike,’ announced a remarkable achievement in its rapid expansion journey. In an unprecedented feat, the brand has successfully inaugurated 100+ exclusive distributor showrooms nationwide, in addition to 750+ touchpoints across India, all within an astonishing timespan of just six months.

The exclusive distributor showrooms are strategically located across the length and breadth of India at Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in the West; Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh in the North; Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal in the East and Tamil Nadu in the South. The showrooms offer a comprehensive range of low and high-speed electric two-wheelers, including the recently launched Made in India product, MIHOS. MIHOS, a high-speed electric scooter constructed with Poly Dicyclopentadiene Material (PDCPD), represents a significant leap in terms of durability and performance for riders.

Commenting on the significant milestone, Mr. Yatin Gupte, Chairman and Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, said, “Being one of the first promoters of electric mobility in India and reaching the extraordinary milestone of inaugurating 100+ distributor showrooms within just six months is a true testament to our commitment of delivering the finest customer experiences and streamlining our supply chain. We are devoted to building robust relationships with our taluka-level dealers and transforming the electric two-wheeler industry, creating enduring connections with customers nationwide. Through our state-of-the-art facilities and exceptional sales and service resources, we aim to provide a seamless purchasing and ownership experience for our valued customers. This development affirms our commitment to reaching customers residing in the farthest corners of the country to provide a seamless experience.”

What truly sets these premium showrooms apart is the immersive customer experience they provide, ensuring a deep understanding of the products through the guidance of dedicated experts. This is in line with the company’s goal to offer products and services while keeping consumers at the centre.

This milestone is a testament to Joy e-bike’s commitment to fostering a PAN India presence and fostering strong relationships with dealers and customers. The company aims to cater to the increasing demand for e-bikes across the country.