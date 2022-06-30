London: Jos Buttler appointed as England skipper in ODI, T20I formats. The 31-year-old will take immediate charge. Buttler’s first assignment as England’s full-time white-ball captain will be against India, in a series featuring three T20s and ODIs, starting July 7.

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman succeeds Eoin Morgan after England’s 2019 50-over World Cup-winning captain announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday. Buttler has been a member of England’s white-ball teams for over a decade, Buttler has been a member of England’s white-ball teams for over a decade, serving as Morgan’s vice-captain since 2015.

He has led England 14 times already — nine in ODIs and five T20Is — in the absence of Eoin Morgan. Morgan, 35, announced his retirement from international cricket on Tuesday.

The wicketkeeper-batter has so far played 151 ODI games for England, scoring 4,120 runs at an average of 41.20. He has 10 centuries and 21 fifties. Jos Buttler has played 88 T20Is, scoring 2,140 runs with an average of 34.51. And he is one of three England cricketers, with Dawid Malan and Heather Knight, to have scored centuries in all three formats of the game.