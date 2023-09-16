JLR India officially launched the new and enhanced Range Rover Velar in India

JLR India has officially launched the new and enhanced Range Rover Velar in India. The Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of modern luxury, featuring the latest technology, trademark Range Rover refinement and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design. The New Range Rover Velar is available in Dynamic HSE with two power train options – the 2.0 l petrol engine delivering a power of 184 kW and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0 l Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 150 kW and 430 Nm torque.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “The New Range Rover Velar is a forward-thinking sanctuary with curated and refined elements that make it both intriguing and desirable. It has been carefully crafted for the transforming tastes of our discerning clients and is all set to elevate the bar for luxury travel in India. The New Range Rover Velar embodies effortless sophistication with a bold elegance and dramatic presence, and its latest technology and reductive design integrate seamlessly with our focus on modern luxury.” The Range Rover Velar pioneers the brand’s reductive design philosophy, with an updated exterior and a revamped interior. Its design features a new grille combined with the characteristic floating roof, unbroken waistline and flush deployable door handles. On the inside, a full suite of technologies promotes passenger comfort and wellbeing, making the midsize luxury SUV a preferred choice for comfort-conscious consumers.

The Range Rover Velar’s reductive design philosophy and its new grille – alongside the introduction of new Pixel LED Headlights with jewel-like effect Signature Daytime Running Lights – ensure a unified look across the entire family. At the rear, the powerful overhang provides balance and highlights the Range Rover Velar’s imposing length. New LED taillights echo this sophistication, with an eye-catching 3D appearance and super-red illumination, complemented by a full-length high-level stop-lamp. The New Range Rover Velar is available in four exterior colours and two interior colour ways in Windsor leather, with two new curations for India. The Ultimate Luxury curation is available in Zadar Grey, with 50.8 cm (20), 10-spoke Satin Dark Grey wheels with Deep Garnet interiors. The Designer’s choice curation is available in the Varesine Blue with 50.8 cm (20), 10-spoke Satin Dark Grey wheels with Caraway interiors. These are complemented by a curated choice of details, including new Moonlight Chrome on the steering wheel, centre console surrounds, and air vents. Tactile Shadow Grey Ash wood veneer trim finisher underline its elegance.

The Velar features the latest evolution of Range Rover’s next-generation Pivi Pro infotainment system as its centrepiece – a single 28.95 cm (11.4) floating curved glass interface that is ergonomically positioned and incorporates controls for all key vehicle functions. The system has been designed to ensure that 80% of tasks are able to be performed within two taps of the home screen, to deliver the most user-friendly technology experience possible. Pivi Pro supports effortless smart phone connectivity with Wireless Apple Car Play™ and Wireless Android Auto®, while Wireless Device Charging – from a new stowage area in the centre console – provides immediate fast charging. Controls for the climate, seating, audio volume, and Terrain Response modes are accessible via new multi-functional sliding controls on the screen.

At the beginning of every journey, drivers are presented with a Pre-Drive panel for fast access to commonly used features, such as window demisters and the heated/cooled seats. Once on the move, it disappears to reveal the familiar three-panel home screen that can be customised with the Pivi Pro. 80 percent of the vehicle’s total ECUs are capable of seamless wireless updates.

The cosseting cabin of the Range Rover Velar minimises road noise with pioneering Active Road Noise Cancellation technology. This technology automatically processes an anti-noise through the vehicle’s audio system to reduce overall interior noise levels. A range of powerful Meridian audio systems for New Range Rover Velar delivers high-fidelity music playback using up to 12 speakers and 400 W of amplifier power for an immersive listening experience.

The New Range Rover Velar provides customary Range Rover refinement in a calm sanctuary, with heightened comfort and convenience features that help to promote wellbeing. The latest Cabin Air Purification Plus system is available as part of the optional Comfort Pack for the New Range Rover Velar, using CO2 Management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration to improve the cabin environment by monitoring interior and exterior air and adjusting accordingly. The system also combines nanoe™ X technology to combat pathogens and help significantly reduce odours, bacteria and allergens. Configurable Cabin Lighting provides a choice of 30 interior colours to illuminate the doors, console and foot wells. Preset colour themes make it easier to find the perfect combination, while every occupant can select their ideal interior temperature using the four-zone climate control.

When it comes to greater visibility in the dark, New Range Rover Velar pushes the boundaries of pixel LED lighting technology with advanced Pixel LED Headlights with Signature Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). Standard on Dynamic HSE, the system features three times as many LEDs as Matrix LED headlights and four pixel modules with 67 precisely controlled LEDs in each one, to accurately adapt to the conditions and the road ahead. Dynamic Bend Lighting uses speed and steering data to respond to the road and illuminate dark corners and verges, while the high beam range can focus light almost half a kilometre in front, for optimum visibility. Able to cast shadows around four oncoming objects and avoid dazzling, Adaptive Driving Beam automatically adapts to vehicle speed, casting a wide beam at low speeds and a more intense, longer beam above 70km/h.

Trademark Range Rover ride comfort and refinement is provided by advanced chassis and suspension set-ups in the Range Rover Velar. Electronic Air Suspension provides serene comfort, maintaining composure on rougher roads while smoothing out bumps with Adaptive Dynamics, an advanced chassis system that continuously varies the damping forces at each wheel. Terrain Response 2® is accessible through Pivi Pro and allows the driver to adjust vehicle settings to suit the driving environment, with a choice of Eco, Comfort, Grass-Gravel-Snow, Mud-Ruts, Sand, Dynamic and Automatic mode. Each alters the calibration of the engine, transmission, all-wheel drive system, suspension, and stability control systems for optimum traction and composure. A comprehensive portfolio of off-road technologies supports Velar’s all-terrain capability. A suite of cameras enable three key features including 3D Surround Camera, ClearSight Ground View and also Rear Camera. The 3D Surround Camera displays a real-time external 3D perspective of the vehicle via a 28.95 cm (11.4) floating curved touch screen– useful for low-speed manoeuvres across different terrain. The 3D surround camera can even display a plan view from above, seemingly making the car disappear – useful when manoeuvring across different terrains. Another innovative camera feature is the award-winning ClearSight Ground View, enabled by the 3D Surround Camera. This feature cleverly stitches together camera feeds to offer a virtual view below the bonnet, making it seem invisible. Cameras positioned in the front grille and on the door mirrors offer an accurate representation of different terrain or potential hazards. A virtual 180-degree view helps make manoeuvring easier at speeds up to 30km/h.