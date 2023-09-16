Odisha Cabinet approved 19 major proposals of 10 Departments of the State Government

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved 19 major proposals of 10 Departments of the State Government.

The State Cabinet approved the proposals of SD&TE, Commerce & Transport, Finance, Water Resources, Works, Health and Family Welfare and Food Supply & Consumer Welfare Departments.

After the meeting, Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Chief Secy Pradeep Jena and Development Commissioner-cum-ACS Smt.Anu Garg briefed the press about the agenda items presented and approved in the Cabinet.

At the outset Minister Nayak informed about the important LAccMI Yojana under C&T Deptt., approved today in the Cabinet. Chief Secy Jena & DC Smt Garg informed about all other agenda items approved in the Cabinet.

A total no of 19 Agendas of 10 departments were presented and all have been approved in the Cabinet.

The Cabinet approved the proposal for the enactment of a separate legislation for the up-gradation of Silicon Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar into a self-financed private, unitary, non-affiliating university in the name of Silicon University, Odisha.

A proposal for enactment of separate legislation for the up-gradation of the National Institute of Science & Technology, Berhampur into a self-financed private unitary, non-affiliating University in the name of NIST University, Odisha has been approved by the State Cabinet.

The State Cabinet also approved the Scheme ‘Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LAccMI) across the State. It also approved a proposal for amendment of the Odisha Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1992 incorporating some modifications in rule 65 in connection with the grant of Provisional pension in genuine cases and a proposal for amendment of the Odisha Goods and Services Tax Act. 2017.

The Cabinet also approved the Odisha Civil Supplies (Methods of Recruitment and Condition of Services of Inspector of Supplies) Amendment Rules 2023

The Cabinet approved a proposal for the Restructuring and Expansion of Odisha Engineering Service and Odisha Diploma Engineering Service Operating under the Works Department and Organisational structure of the Works Department.

It also approved a proposal for the abolition of Works and RD Department toll gates operated by O.B.& C.C. Ltd.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal for amendment of the Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist, Data Entry Operator, Junior Clerk cum Typist Rules, 2022.

The State Cabinet also approved the proposal for the construction of a left link channel and left distribution system for CCA of 760 Ha & right distribution system for CCA of 2000 Ha through the ground line irrigation system (Pressure Flow) from Ghodahada reservoir of Chheligada Irrigation Project in Ganjam district of Odisha on EPC mode of contract (Turn Key Basis) including power connectivity, Electro-Mechanical components, PIM and operation and maintenance of complete commissioned system for 5 years.