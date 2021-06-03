JKWP President calls on Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan

Srinagar: Political activist and President, Jammu & Kashmir Workers Party (JKWP), Sh. Mir Junaid called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

Sh. Junaid submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor highlighting various issues of public importance, in view of Covid pandemic. He also brought up the issue of the recent series of hailstorms that had damaged the crops of various farmers and fruit growers.

Sh. Junaid appreciated the J&K Administration for its efforts in handling the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues projected by the President JKWP and assured him that all the genuine issues will be taken up for examination and early redressal.

J&K Government is sensitive towards the issues of the people and is taking comprehensive measures to address the same at the earliest. The Administration at all levels is putting in all-out efforts to provide succour to the people in these trying times of Covid pandemic, observed the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also urged Sh. Junaid to continue his sustained endeavours for promoting the welfare of the people.