Energy Minister : Odisha sells power to Chattisgarh by Real Time Sell process

Bhubaneswar : Odisha’s Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra clears allegation of reduction on electricity duty for chattisgarh and says that through Real Time Sell Mechanism the neighbouring state buys power from Odisha, by pulling electricity from Hirakud.

Clearing out the allegations, the minister said,“the Chhattisgarh Power Distribution Company Limited (CSPDCL) procures power from Hirakud after qualifying in the tender i.e. national level for power transmission from Hirakud Hydro electricity project and purchases power from Gridco as per the price fixed on the basis of the real time sell. Therefore it has no link with the electricity supplied by the state energy department.”

Worth mentioning, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has reduced 0.20 rupees per unit for CSPDCL.