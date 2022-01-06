J&K Govt signs MoU with LuLu Group to set up food processing & logistics hub in Srinagar

DUBAI : Today J&K Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with LuLu Group to set up a food processing & logistics hub in Srinagar, in the presence of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and LuLu group Chairman, Yusuff Ali MA.

This historic agreement was signed by Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, J&K UT, Sh. Ranjan Prakash Thakur and Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director, LuLu Group.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha also inaugurated Jammu & Kashmir promotion week at the LuLu Hypermarket, Dubai.

The Lt Governor said the MoU with LuLu group will further expand Jammu Kashmir-Dubai collaboration and Jammu Kashmir-LuLu Group partnership.

“Relations between India and UAE are long-standing & deep rooted. People-to-people contact and trade have seen momentum in the recent years under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the Lt Governor said.

“The world-famous GI tagged saffron has been launched at LuLu Hypermarket, which I see as a major step towards boosting Jammu Kashmir and Dubai partnership. LuLu group is already importing apple from Jammu Kashmir and with saffron, we are adding Kashmir’s finest spice to the basket. I am certain this new beginning will take our trade to unprecedented levels,” the Lt Governor further added.

“Trade between Jammu & Kashmir and Dubai has remained steady, despite Covid-19 challenges and it reflects the resilience of our deep economic linkages. The MoU will further expand Jammu Kashmir-Dubai collaboration and Jammu Kashmir-Lulu Group partnership,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

It is pertinent to mention that Jammu & Kashmir is number one in the production of Saffron, Apple, Walnut and Almond in India. The MoU with the LuLu group will help the UT to reach out to shoppers at 190 LuLu Hypermarkets across the GCC and Egypt.