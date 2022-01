Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt issued Covid Guidelines For Bhubaneswar Airport; Mandatory RT-PCR Test At Bhubaneswar Airport For All Travellers From Jan 7.

– RT-PCR test for all travelers deboarding at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA)

-Fully vaccinated, RT-PCR negative report holders shall also undergo test

-Home isolation for travelers till test results are out