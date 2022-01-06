We’re skilling India’s Youth, making them job ready for the global market: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi : Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur launched the pilot of NYKS Youth volunteers’ online training today. Secretary of Department of Youth Affairs Usha Sharma, Member Admin of Capacity Building Commission Praveen Pardeshi, Joint Secretary of Department of Youth Affairs Nitesh Kumar Mishra and other officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion. This training is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MoYAS) in partnership with the Defeat-NCD Partnership at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and the overall coordination of the Capacity Building Commission, Government of India.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Anurag Thakur said, “Modi government is skilling India’s youth and making them job ready for the requirements of the global market. The global supply chain, services sector and economy as a whole has immense potential to hire young, educated, skilled manpower and India is developing a huge resource of skilled manpower to cater to this demand. Not only that, we’ve also built a robust ecosystem that nurtures startups and encourages the entrepreneurial spirit amongst our youth.”

Thakur said, “India’s current youth population is approximately 230 million. A demographic dividend of this magnitude has the capability to uplift the nation and raise living standards for all. The youth have a limitless potential for propelling social and economic progress of the country. India has a very important role to play in the 21st century whereby the whole world is looking at us and Youth can play a key role in this.”

The Union Minister said that the youth volunteers rendered valuable services and demonstrated heroic acts during the covid pandemic. He further said that the training programme will help in development of their skills as volunteers to enable them to serve the nation with utmost commitment. Not only this, it will help them to develop as individuals and embark on a journey to become heroes of tomorrow, the Minister added.

Shri Anurag Thakur said that as reiterated by the Prime Minister on several occasions, the youth must remain conscious about their duties and contribute to nation building as a tribute to Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India’s independence.

Thakur said, “the partnership with UNITAR and the Ministry will make a lasting impact on the personality development and livelihood of the youth participants, while also fostering nation building and prosperity.” “It is an important step towards empowering India’s youth and creating a network of like-minded, motivated individuals. The youth of India are its future, and we must invest in them”, Union Minister added. Shri Anurag Thakur said that the content of the pilot training has been carefully selected and will deploy the latest technology like virtual reality. The 100 volunteers forming part of the pilot will lay the foundation for training one million youth soon.

Thakur further said, “strong critical thinking abilities, interpersonal skills and leadership capabilities are at the forefront of personal progress and success in group situations. The training will focus on building these skills.”

Secretary of Department of Youth Affairs Smt. Usha Sharma informed that the training will be conducted through a 12-15 days’ self-paced, online training; using interactive, innovative tools and content adapting to the wide range of backgrounds and skills of the youth in India. It will be available in English and in Hindi to start with. Later training will be provided in regional languages.