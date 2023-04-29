JioDive and Jio Glass big hit among students and youngsters at Future of Work Exhibition at IMMT, Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As part of the ongoing G20 Education Working Group Meeting being held at Bhubaneswar, a six day ‘Future of Work’ exhibition has been organised at IMMT premises in the city. Thousands of students and youngsters have got to experience the latest developments in the field of technology, especially on the field of virtual reality and mixed reality. India’s largest telecom and digital service provider Reliance Jio has put up an experience zone for its innovative JioDive Smartphone-based Virtual Reality headset and mixed reality device JioGlass. These two high-tech devices, powered by Jio’s True5G network, have created a buzz among students and youngsters visiting the exhibition. On the concluding day of the six-day exhibition, Odisha Business Head of Reliance Jio Pradeep Rout visited the exhibition and experienced both JioDive and JioGlass at the experience zone of Jio inside IMMT premises. He also interacted with several students and youngsters on their experience after using the JioDive virtual reality headset and JioGlass mixed reality device. It is worth mentioning here that Jio has been rapidly expanding its True5G network across Odisha and aims to cover the entire state by 2023.