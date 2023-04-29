Delhi Police registers 2 FIRs against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with sexual harassment allegations by women wrestlers

Delhi Police has registered two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in connection with sexual harassment allegations levelled by women wrestlers. The FIRs have been registered at the Connaught Place police station yesterday, April 28. The first FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on allegations levelled by a minor. The second FIR was registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints by other complainants pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Earlier, Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that it would register an FIR against Brij Bhushan over the sexual harassment charges. Seven women wrestlers have levelled sexual harassment allegations against the WFI Chief. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, apprised the Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha of the latest actions regarding the petition filed by the women wrestlers.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the women wrestlers, asked for directions to be passed with regard to the safety of women involved in the matter. To support the plea, he handed over a sealed copy to the bench that contained details about the threats that a minor involved in the case allegedly faced. The case has been listed for hearing on the 5th of next month.