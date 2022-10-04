Jio cloud gaming tech enables to play high-end games on entry-level 5G phones

Bhubaneswar: The face of the gaming industry is all set to change completely. Now expensive gadgets won’t be required any more for either hi-graphic or high-end games. The gamers, with help of 5G technology, will be able to enjoy high-end games even on the basic entry-level 5G mobile phones.

Thanks to Jio’s cloud gaming technology, the gamers will be able to play Hi-Graphics or High-End games on any Mobile, Laptop, PC and Jio Set Top Box. Jio’s cloud gaming technology is expected to boost e-sports in the country. Reliance Jio has showcased this cloud gaming technology at the ongoing India-Mobile-Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

Like international players, Indian professional gamers will also now get the same high speed and low latency. They will be able to practice international gaming tournaments on their mobiles. If the practice is more, their international rank will also improve. The best part is that they don’t require fiber or a dedicated leased line for this.

Another interesting dimension to be added to gaming is ‘Game Live Streaming’ and ‘Live Commentary’. With Reliance Jio’s technology, games can now be telecasted live on ‘Jio Game Watch’. It will breathe new life into Indian e-sports.

Gamers can also try their hand at live commentary with the telecast of gaming screens on Jio Game Watch. Multiple people will be able to live stream the same game simultaneously on their own channels with their commentary. Having commentary like cricket will also increase the number of people who want to take part in e-sports in India. This technology will appeal to professional gamers as well as e-sports enthusiasts.