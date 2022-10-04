India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.80 Cr

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.80 Cr (2,18,80,50,600) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,44,847) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage HCWs 1st Dose 10415230 2nd Dose 10119129 Precaution Dose 7033521 FLWs 1st Dose 18436865 2nd Dose 17716920 Precaution Dose 13669193 Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41044847 2nd Dose 31838542 Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61950936 2nd Dose 53100981 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561302022 2nd Dose 515877623 Precaution Dose 96836457 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204034629 2nd Dose 196986661 Precaution Dose 49248756 Over 60 years 1st Dose 127672289 2nd Dose 123156490 Precaution Dose 47609509 Precaution Dose 21,43,97,436 Total 2,18,80,50,600

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 34,598. Active cases now constitute 0.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,481 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,36,152.

1,968 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,09,801 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.59 Cr (89,59,58,696) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.29% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.94%.