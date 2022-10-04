National

India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 218.80 Cr

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.80 Cr (2,18,80,50,600) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 4.10 Cr (4,10,44,847) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

Cumulative Vaccine Dose Coverage
HCWs 1st Dose 10415230
2nd Dose 10119129
Precaution Dose 7033521
FLWs 1st Dose 18436865
2nd Dose 17716920
Precaution Dose 13669193
Age Group 12-14 years 1st Dose 41044847
2nd Dose 31838542
Age Group 15-18 years 1st Dose 61950936
2nd Dose 53100981
Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 561302022
2nd Dose 515877623
Precaution Dose 96836457
Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 204034629
2nd Dose 196986661
Precaution Dose 49248756
Over 60 years 1st Dose 127672289
2nd Dose 123156490
Precaution Dose 47609509
Precaution Dose 21,43,97,436
Total 2,18,80,50,600

 

India’s Active Caseload currently stands at 34,598. Active cases now constitute 0.08% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74%. 3,481 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,36,152.

 

1,968 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

 

The last 24 hours saw a total of 2,09,801 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 89.59 Cr (89,59,58,696) cumulative tests.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.29% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.94%.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.