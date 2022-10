New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Jayanti. The Prime Minister also shared his speech in which he has spoken about greatness of Shyamji Krishna Varma.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Tributes to the brave Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Jayanti. This fearless son of Maa Bharti devoted his life to freeing India and furthering a spirit of pride among our people. Sharing a speech of mine in which I’ve spoken of his greatness.”