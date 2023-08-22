Jindal Stainless supplies stainless steel plates as an import substitute for the prestigious project

Bhubaneswar : India’s leading stainless steel manufacturer, Jindal Stainless, has supplied stainless steel plates to boiler manufacturer, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Limited (TBWES) as an import substitute, in another step towards making Indiaatmanirbhar.

TBWES, a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax Limited, used the plates for a prestigious project in Europe, as per a letter of appreciation issued by the company for Jindal Stainless.

Appreciating the efforts and support by Jindal Stainless, Head Procurement, TBWES, Mr S K Raichur, said, “We are thankful to Jindal Stainless for providing us with the best-in-class stainless steel plates that have acted as an import substitute. We are confident that the organization will continue to support our future endeavors in a long-term business association.”

Talking about the company’s vision and initiatives, Senior Vice President & Unit Head, Hisar, Mr Vijay Kumar Bindlish, said, “Jindal Stainless takes pride in its ability to compete with global players and supplant their stainless steel solutions. Our company was founded with a vision to increase the consumption of domestic stainless steel in India as well as to realize import substitution. Over the past five decades, we have witnessed a sea change in the scenario from the times when there was 100% import dependence in our sector. We are committed to making India atmanirbhar, and Hisar stands as a testament to our contribution in this direction.”

The stainless steel plates supplied by Jindal Stainless for this application constitute a unique and customized mixture of high chromium, nickel and silicon. The higher percentage of chromium is responsible for preventing corrosion, ensuring longevity and enabling the product to perform better at high temperatures. The silicon present in the material protects it from oxidation at high temperatures.