Jindal Stainless begins dispatch of Liquid Medical Oxygen from Jajpur facility

Bhubaneswar : Continuing its efforts to help the nation combat COVID-19, Jindal Stainless has begun the supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from its Jajpur facility in Odisha. Over40 MT of LMO is being dispatched on a daily basis to meet the increasing demand of LMO in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and other states as required. To date, ~128 MT of LMO has already been dispatched for various medical facilities.

Commenting on this development, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Mr Abhyuday Jindal said, “We are now on a mission mode. Both in Hisar and Jajpur, we’re extending all possible support to respective governments by ensuring an uninterrupted supply of oxygen from our facilities, irrespective of the impact on operations. Saving lives of fellow Indians is the biggest priority today.”

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Jindal Stainless,Hisar, has been consistently supplying LMO of ~8 MT per day to all medical facilities in and around the plant. Nearly 2170 MT of LMO has been supplied in a year till date to various hospitals, including Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences at Hisar, Maharaja Agrasen Medical Education & Scientific College at Hisar, Government Hospital at Sirsa, Maharishi Markandeshwar Trust at Ambala, and Medanta, Fortis, and Singhania hospitals at Gurugram, Delhi. Over and above this, oxygen is also being directed to oxygen gas cylinder fillers as per government directives.

Through its 580-bedded multi super-specialty hospital in Hisar, Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences, Jindal Stainless has been actively fighting the pandemic since last year. Isolations wards, screening units, telephonic consultations, 150 ICU beds, 60 ventilators, and several other facilities have been activated to their maximum capacity to help patients. Yesterday, in the presence of Chief Minister, Haryana, Sh Manohar Lal Khattar, the company committed its OP Jindal Modern School in Hisar to be converted into a 500-bed emergency COVID hospital equipped with 150 ICU beds.

