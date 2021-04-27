Mumbai: GoAir today launched car rental services across 100 cities in India, including 25 airports on GoAir’s domestic network as part of its bouquet of Value Added Services (VAS). The airline will provide hassle-free last-mile connectivity to its passengers with chauffeur-driven cars across the spectrum of economy, mid to luxury car segments along with Minivans for closed user groups. To this effect, GoAir has joined hands with Eco Europcar, a B2C (business to consumer) company having leadership position in the corporate rent a car service industry.

Starting today, GoAir passengers will be able to book chauffeur-driven cars simply by visiting GoAir’s website (www.goair.in) and avail the following value add services:

ü Airport Transfers

ü Local Transfers

ü Inter-City Transfers

Commenting on the VAS launch, Mr. Kaushik Kona, CEO, GoAir, said: “At GoAir, we have always believed in consistently improving the flying experience of our customers. Internal feedback reviewed over the years shows that passengers are looking at a hassle-free and comfortable last-mile-connectivity. Today’s announcement is a culmination of our joint efforts with Eco Europcar to offer door-to-door, convenient, safer and affordable experience to our customers. I’m delighted to join hands with a company that has built its business model on technological innovations, providing seamless experience from car search, booking to delivery. Through Eco Europcar, GoAir will be offering Chauffeur-driven cars from mid to luxury car segment including the likes of Tata, BMW, Mercedes, Toyota Coaches, Tempo Traveller and last but not the least, Chrysler Stretch Limousines too.”

Commenting on the partnership with GoAir, Mr. Rajesh Loomba, Managing Director, Eco Europcar, said: “We are proud to collaborate with GoAir. Together, we will not only provide GoAir travellers with a comfortable travel experience, but also owing to the deep sanitization process that we follow, coupled with best-in-class customer service and well-trained-staff, we will enhance GoAir’s value proposition of “Fly Smart” with “Drive Smart”.

Three simple steps to book this service:

1. Visit the GoAir website www.goair.in . Visit “GoXtras” section. Pick your service, favourite car, time and place.

2. Get your car at your convenient location.

3. Enjoy the service.