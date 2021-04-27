Tata Steel initiates several measures to tackle second wave of Covid-19 pandemic

Bhubaneswar: With the second wave of Novel Corona Virus (COVID -19) engulfing the entire country and surging fast, Tata Steel has accorded top priority to health and safety of its employees, stakeholders and the communities in which it operates. As a responsible corporate, it has put in place several measures to deal with the situation.

Various measures and protocols, including vaccination efforts to mitigate the risk to its employees across all its operating locations as well as the communities around, have been stepped up. Since the beginning of the pandemic last year, Tata Steel has set up testing and working protocols in all its operating locations and plants.

Tests are being carried out for its entire workforce at a pre-determined frequency, to isolate the individuals who get infected. Apart from implementation of Work From Home (WFH) and minimum travel, innovative social distancing protocol called the ‘POD’ concept have been put in place to ensure social distancing on shop floors and minimise exposure to risk cases.

The health workers and front-line workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic have been vaccinated since January 16 in all Company owned Hospitals at operating locations. The Company has also been purchasing vaccines from the Govt. since 1st March and vaccinating all its employees, families at its own hospitals in all operating locations as per the eligibility criteria set by Government of India. Besides, Tata Steel is tying up with various city hospitals in relevant geographies for wider and accelerated coverage while aggressively pursuing vaccination at workplace.

The Company is operating as per plan and aims to run its operations safely and efficiently. The workforce requirement is being reviewed and the deployment is being optimised to ensure safety.

Responding to the National urgency, the Company is supplying 500-600 tons of Liquid Medical Oxygen daily to various States (Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal) and Hospitals through its manufacturing units in Jamshedpur, Kalinganagar and Dhenkanal.

In Odisha, under the guidance of both Central and State governments and support from respective district administrations, Tata Steel’s Plant at Kalinganagar in Jajpur district and Tata Steel BSL’s Plant located in Dhenkanal are actively engaged in the efforts and on a daily basis oxygen from these plants are being dispatched to the designated States and locations.

The well-equipped Tata Steel Medica Covid Hospital with ICU facility, located at Duburi in Jajpur district, is fully functional and caters to patients of Jajpur and nearby districts.