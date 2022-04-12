Jigyasa quiz competition launched by Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi : Puri said that in line with the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Jigyasa is a quiz competition which intends to create awareness about India’s rich cultural heritage, civilization, literature, architecture and inherited knowledge which has its roots in ancient India. This is one of its kind quiz competition, open to people globally, in which nearly 2 crore individuals are likely to participate. The competition is a great opportunity to hone the talent of participants. He further said that the competition is not only a reflection of being an Indian but will also boost self-reliance with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Taking the grand vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi forward, “Jigyasa” is a step towards creating awareness and taking forward the ‘Parampara of Gyan’ through technology, innovation, and inclusive learning. One of the key motivations of Jigyasa is derived from Prime Minister’s commitment to Antyodaya. Jigyasa is truly inclusive in nature. Schools from multiple locations including Rajkot, Bhopal, Shillong, and New Delhi participated in the launch. More than 1,000 participants joined virtually.

Jigyasa is hosted on state-of-the-art technology, supported by artificial intelligence and machine learning. Anyone from any part of the world can participate in Jigyasa: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Quiz. Special provisions are available for Divyangs. Those who are in the age group of 13-18 and not a part of the formal education system are also eligible to participate in Jigyasa. Which is in 17 languages. Jigyasa promises to kickstart a conversation on the idea and ideals of Bharatiyat across 742 districts of India, that is Bharat.

Winners of Jigyasa will be eligible for a scholarship of Rs. 10 lakh each. Jigyasa would be accessible for all on the website www.akamquiz.com. Jigyasa will also be available on a dedicated application, as Jigyasa Quiz on Google Play store; the ioS application can be downloaded from the website itself.