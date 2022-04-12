Skill India gives a boost to entrepreneurship in Jharkhand

New Delhi : The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has signed MoU with the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ), Ranchi, with the goal of identifying mutual collaboration opportunities and promoting entrepreneurship in technical and professional education in India. The primary objective of this MOU is to combine the strengths of NIESBUD and Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ), Ranchi, towards the sustained development of entrepreneurial skills, entrepreneurship education, and training. The collaboration is aimed at creating a conducive environment to promote entrepreneurship on and off campus through a series of mutually agreed, collaborative and value-added programmes, policies, and curriculum.

Under the partnership, both NIESBUD and Central University of Jharkhand will work together to boost Jharkhand’s entrepreneurship ecosystem. This will be achieved by extending their respective institutional expertise in terms of technology, knowledge, management, and resources. In addition, the institutions will organise a trainer’s training programme in the areas of entrepreneurship skills and education. Furthermore, by working together, both institutions will be co-creating proposals and a trainer’s training programme for The Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) countries. In addition to that, they would also be conducting joint events like seminars/workshops/outreach programmes in the area of common interest to encourage students to understand the intricacies of entrepreneurship.

The partnership will enable exchange of best practices and provide access to resources and knowledge repositories on request within the institutional capacity for better design of new programmes and policies in entrepreneurship.

Expressing his views on the MoU, Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said that entrepreneurs are the drivers of the nation’s economy, they stimulate development and generate employment. Inculcating entrepreneurial skills and spirit among the budding innovators of tomorrow is a part of the national push towards making India a hub of innovation, he added.

He further said that the partnership promises to create a conducive ecosystem for emerging entrepreneurs, which will enhance the country’s research and industrial development as well. With initiatives like these, the ministry is sprinting toward Atmanirbharta and actively co-designing new policies and curricular programmes to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in technical and professional education in India.

The MoU was signed and exchanged between Dr Poonam Sinha, Director, The National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) and Professor Kshiti Bhusan Das, Vice Chancellor and Dr Devdas Laata, Head, Department of Energy Engineering, the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ), Ranchi, in the presence of Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship India.

The MoU will be valid for a period of five years. Both institutions will appoint appropriate representatives as needed and by the MoU’s expectations to support proper planning, review, and implementation.