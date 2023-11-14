JB Consulting & Strategies Felicitated With ‘Strategic Influence and Brand Resonance Excellence’

Bhubaneswar : Odisha state-capital-city-based JB Consulting and Strategies was this evening felicitated by the prestigious Times Group with the coveted honour in the field of “Strategic Influence and Brand Resonance Excellence”.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JB Consulting and Strategies, Dr Jagdish Chandra Rout got felicitated by the Times Group during the very special occasion of the 4th Edition of prestigious Times Business Awards Odisha 2023.

The gala event was organized by the TIMES Group at the Central Hall, Mayfair Convention here in the state capital city this evening.

While Shri Pratap Keshari Deb, Hon’ble Minister, Industries, Govt of Odisha, graced the fabulous function as Chief Guest, the other dignitaries were Mr. Nicolas Facino, Director of Alliance Francaise du Bengale, Dr Omkar Rai, Executive Chairman, Start-up Odisha, Shri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Principal Secretary, Deptt of IT, Govt of Odisha.

Notably, the TIMES Group organizes such a glorious event in a bid to celebrate and honour outstanding business houses and business leaders who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and communities as decided by a renowned research agency of national repute named ‘i3RC Insights’.

Need to be mentioned that, JB Consulting & Strategies is an exemplar of excellence in the realm of innovative communication and branding strategies. Led by one of the leading Corporate Strategy and Communication professionals, Dr. Jagdish Chandra Rout, the dynamic team of the organization has consistently demonstrated a remarkable ability to think outside the box and craft communication and branding solutions that not only resonate but also drive significant impact. The team’s dedication to providing tailored strategies, unwavering professionalism, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence in every project they undertake have enabled them to consistently deliver outstanding results and transformative strategies that drive their clients to achieve unparalleled success.