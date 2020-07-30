Jammu and Kashmir reports 450 new positive cases, 11842 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that 450 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19), 83 from Jammu division and 367 from Kashmir division, have been reported today thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 19869. Also 17 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 01 from Jammu division and 16 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 520 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, 189 from Jammu Division and 331 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 19869 positive cases, 7662 are Active Positive, 11842 have recovered and 365 have died; 26 in Jammu division and 339 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 627387 test results available, 607518 samples have been tested as negative till July 30, 2020.

Additionally, till date 366937 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for observation which included 47281 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 6 in Hospital Quarantine, 7662 in hospital isolation and 40583 under home surveillance. Besides, 271040 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Bandipora has 711 positive cases (including 33 cases reported today) with 247 Active Positive, 452 recovered (including 17 cases recovered today) and 12 deaths; Srinagar has 4658 positive cases (including 183 cases reported today) with 2658 Active Positive, 1887 recovered (including 79 cases recovered today), 113 deaths; Anantnag district has 1278 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 260 Active Positive, 994 recovered (including 44 cases recovered today), 24 deaths; Baramulla has 1877 positive cases (including 42 cases reported today) with 500 Active Positive, 1309 recovered, 68 deaths; Shopian has 1422 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today) with 268 Active Positive, 1131 recovered (including 65 cases recovered today) and 23 deaths; Kupwara has 1085 positive cases (including 16 cases reported today) with 274 Active Positive, 791 recovered (including 47 cases recovered today) and 20 deaths; Budgam has 1248 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today) with 522 Active Positive and 700 recovered cases (including 20 cases recovered today) and 26 deaths; Ganderbal has 401 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 135 active positive cases and 260 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today) and 06 deaths; Kulgam has 1493 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 297 Active Positive and 1168 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today) and 28 deaths and Pulwama reported 1395 positive cases (including 32 cases reported today) with 651 active positive cases and 725 recovered (including 36 cases recovered today) and 19 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 1027 positive cases (including 38 cases reported today) with 465 active positive cases and 545 recoveries (including 17 cases recovered today) and 17 deaths; Udhampur has 436 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today) with 107 active positive cases, 328 recovered (including 25 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Samba has 407 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today) with 163 Active Positive and 243 recoveries (including 22 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Rajouri has 646 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today) with 398 active positive cases and 246 recovered (including 27 cases recovered today) and 02 deaths; Kathua has 511 positive cases with 180 Active positive and 330 recovered and 01 death; Kishtwar has 136 positive cases (including 02 cases reported today) with 82 active positive cases and 54 recovered; Ramban has 534 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 193 active positive and 340 recoveries (including 88 cases recovered today) and 01 death; Reasi has 126 positive cases (including 01 case reported today) with 68 active positive and 58 recovered; Poonch has 209 positive cases (including 12 cases reported today) with 66 active positive and 142 recoveries (including 02 cases recovered today) and 01 death while Doda has 269 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today) with 128 active positive cases and 139 recoveries (including 08 recoveries today)and 02 deaths.

According to the bulletin, of the total 19869 positive cases in J&K 4273 have been reported as travelers while 15596 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 metre from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent handwashing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialling toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumours and pay no heed to them at the same time.

