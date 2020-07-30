Gujarat CM has decided to fine Rs. 500/- to citizens for not wearing mask or for spitting in public places from August 1

Gujarat Chief Minister Mr. Vijaybhai Rupani has decided to impose a fine of Rs. 500/- to the people-person for not wearing a mask or for spitting in public places in Gujarat, with effect from August 1, 2020. At present the fine amount is Rs. 200/-.

For easy availability of the masks to the citizens, Chief Minister has made arrangement that the mask should be made available from every AMUL Parlour across the state, with each simple mask costing just Rs. 2/-.

He has also issued necessary instructions to ensure that the people can easily avail a pack of five masks from the AMUL Parlours at a cost of Rs. 10/-.

Mr. Rupani has also instructed to the system operators to ensure that the new rules get strictly implemented with effect from August 1.

