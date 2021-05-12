Jammu and Kashmir reports 4352 new COVID positive cases, 171350 recovered so far

Jammu:The Government on Tuesday informed that4352 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),1708 from Jammu division and 2644 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 224898.Also 65 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 41 from Jammu Division and 24 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 3537 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 1275 from Jammu Division and 2262 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 224898 positive cases, 50701 are Active Positive, 171350 have recovered and 2847have died; 1251in Jammu division and 1596 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7731176 test results available, 7506278 samples have been tested as negative till 11thMay, 2021.

Till date 1926488 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 86264 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 50701 in isolation and 131873in home surveillance. Besides, 1654803 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 54681 positive cases (including 846 cases reported today) with 11005 Active Positive, 43046recovered (including 981cases recovered today), 630 deaths; Baramulla has 16928 positive cases (including 361 cases reported today)with 3968Active Positive, 12747recovered (including 280 cases recovered today), 213 deaths; Budgam reported 14584positive cases (including322 cases reported today)with 3770 active positive cases, 10668 recovered (including 200cases recovered today), 146 deaths; Pulwama has 9419 positive cases (including 282 cases reported today)with2340Active Positive, 6955recovered (including 188 cases recovered today)and 124 deaths; Kupwara has 8707 positive cases (including 171 cases reported today), 1635 Active Positive, 6962 recoveries (including 249 cases recovered today), 110 deaths; Anantnag district has 10526 positive cases (including 198 cases reported today)with 3818 Active Positive, 6581recovered (including 145 cases recovered today), 127 deaths; Bandipora has 6391 positive cases (including85 cases reported today), with793Active Positive and 5527 recoveries (including 53 cases recovered today),71 deaths; Ganderbal has 6407 positive cases (including 52cases reported today)with 957Active Positive, 5392 recoveries (including 69 cases recovered today)and 58 deaths; Kulgam has 6935 positive cases (including 269 cases reported today)with 3251 Active Positive, 3611recoveries (including35 cases recovered today)and 73 deaths while as Shopian has 4084 positive cases (including 58 cases reported today),1123active positive cases, 2917 recoveries (including 62 cases recovered today)and 44 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 41197 positive cases (including 602 cases reported today) with 7716 active positive cases, 32767 recoveries (including 488 cases recovered today), 714 deaths; Udhampur has 7835 positive cases (including 156cases reported today), 1392active positive cases, 6360 recoveries (including 168 cases recovered today) and 83 deaths; Rajouri has 6994 positive cases (including 208 cases reported today)with 2779active positive, 4115 recoveries (including 64 cases recovered today)and 100 deaths; Doda has 4247 positive cases (including 81cases reported today)with 544 Active positive, 3632 recovered(including 09 cases recovered today) and 71deaths; Kathua has 6420 positive cases (including 251 cases reported today), 1531 active positive cases, 4809 recovered(including 110cases recovered today) and 80 deaths; Kishtwar has 3250 positive cases (including 52 cases reported today)with 234 Active Positive, 2990 recoveries(including 48 cases recovered today) and26 deaths; Samba has 4991 positive cases (including 101 cases reported today)with 1584 active positive cases, 3335 recoveries (including 218 cases recovered today)and 72 deaths; Poonch has 3778 positive cases (including 87 cases reported today)with860active positive, 2869recoveries (including 84 cases recovered today)and 49 deaths; Rambanhas 3340 positive cases (including 67 cases reported today)with717 active positive cases, 2588 recoveries (including 33 cases recovered today)and 35 deaths while Reasi has 4184 positive (including 103 cases reported today)with 684 active positive cases, 3479 recoveries (including53 cases recovered today)and 21 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 224898 positive cases in J&K, 20594have been reported as travelers while 204304 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2367 COVID dedicated beds, 2106 Isolation beds with 828vacant beds and 261 ICU beds where 84 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2723 COVID dedicated beds, 2590 Isolation beds where 959 beds are vacant and 133 ICU beds where 79are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5090 COVID dedicated beds, 4696 Isolation beds with 1787 beds vacant and 394 ICU beds with 163vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.59 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.