Jammu and Kashmir reports 3571 new COVID positive cases,148695 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Sunday informed that 3571 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),1150from Jammu division and 2421from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 183486.Also 41 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 28 from Jammu Division and 13 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 1453 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 605 from Jammu Division and 848 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 183486 positive cases, 32421 are Active Positive, 148695 have recovered and 2370have died; 946in Jammu division and 1424 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 7348647test results available, 7165161 samples have been tested as negative till 2ndMay, 2021.

Till date 1822566 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 94636 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 32421 in isolation and 120039in home surveillance. Besides, 1573100 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 45648 positive cases (including 1126 cases reported today) with 9554 Active Positive, 35541recovered (including 437cases recovered today), 553 deaths; Baramulla has 13536 positive cases (including 268 cases reported today)with 2561Active Positive, 10776recovered (including 191 cases recovered today), 199 deaths; Budgam reported 11107positive cases (including195 cases reported today)with 1698 active positive cases, 9277 recovered (including 106cases recovered today), 132 deaths; Pulwama has 7332 positive cases (including 99 cases reported today)with 1070 Active Positive, 6159 recoveredand 103 deaths; Kupwara has 7311 positive cases (including 122 cases reported today), 1101 Active Positive, 6108recoveries (including 30 cases recovered today), 102 deaths; Anantnag district has 7507 positive cases (including 222 cases reported today)with 1719 Active Positive, 5677 recovered (including 50 cases recovered today), 111 deaths; Bandipora has 5602 positive cases (including71 cases reported today), with511Active Positive and 5027 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today),64 deaths; Ganderbal has 5604 positive cases (including 68 cases reported today)with 593Active Positive, 4960 recoveriesand51deaths; Kulgam has 4765 positive cases (including 188 cases reported today)with 1509 Active Positive, 3189recoveries (including12 cases recovered today)and 67 deaths while as Shopian has 3169 positive cases (including 62 cases reported today),415active positive cases, 2712 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today)and 42 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 35609 positive cases (including 486 cases reported today) with 6478 active positive cases, 28621recoveries (including 195 cases recovered today), 510 deaths; Udhampur has 6298 positive cases (including 105cases reported today), 695active positive cases, 5535 recoveries (including 102 cases recovered today)and68 deaths; Rajouri has 5135 positive cases (including 162 cases reported today)with 1133active positive, 3933recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today)and 69deaths; Doda has 3871 positive cases (including 25cases reported today)with279Active positive, 3524 recovered(including 50 cases recovered today) and 68 deaths; Kathua has 4772 positive cases (including 120 cases reported today), 674 active positive cases, 4033 recovered(including 47 cases recovered today) and 65deaths; Kishtwar has 2994 positive cases (including 20 cases reported today)with 159 Active Positive, 2813 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 3893 positive cases (including 115 cases reported today)with 967 active positive cases, 2867 recoveriesand 59 deaths; Poonch has 3065 positive cases (including 45 cases reported today)with432active positive, 2596recoveries (including 09 cases recovered today)and 37 deaths; Rambanhas 2720 positive cases (including 34 cases reported today)with255 active positive cases, 2437 recoveries (including 144 cases recovered today)and 28 deaths while Reasi has 3548 positive (including 38 cases reported today)with 618 active positive cases, 2910 recoveries (including 51 cases recovered today)and 20 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 183486 positive cases in J&K, 19654have been reported as travelers while 163832 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1622 COVID dedicated beds, 1371 Isolation beds with 582vacant beds and 251 ICU beds where 127 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2057 COVID dedicated beds, 1941 Isolation beds where 925 beds are vacant and 116 ICU beds where 68are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 3679 COVID dedicated beds, 3312 Isolation beds with 1507 beds vacant and 367`ICU beds with 195vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 16.38 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.