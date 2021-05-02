Tata COVID Hospital at Sitalapalli in Ganjam gets inaugurated

Bhubaneswar: Tata Steel, as a responsible corporate, has been at the forefront of combating the spread of the Coronavirus in Odisha while actively engaging with all its stakeholders through multiple interventions and supporting the government’s effort. The company has set up several medical facilities in Odisha to tackle the Covid 19 pandemic. Its COVID Hospital at Sitalapalli, near Berhampur, Ganjam was inaugurated on April 30, 2021 in the presence of Shri Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Member of Lok Sabha, Berhampur, Shri Bikram Panda, MLA Berhampur, Shri Vijay Amruta Kulange, District Magistrate and Collector, Ganjam, Chairman of Hi-Tech Hospitals Shri Tirupati Panigrahy and Shri Rocky Martin, Unit Head, Tata Steel Foundation. Shri Debashis Jena, Chief Resident Executive, Tata Steel and Shri Sourav Roy, Chief CSR, Tata Steel had also joined digitally for the inauguration. Funded by Tata Steel, the hospital has been handed over to the district administration to be run under their guidance by M/s Hi-Tech Hospitals. The 200-bed hospital includes 55 ICU beds with ventilators.

The well-equipped Tata Steel Medica Covid Hospital with ICU facility, located at Duburi in Jajpur district, is also fully functional and has been catering to patients of Jajpur and nearby districts.