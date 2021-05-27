Jammu and Kashmir reports 3037 new positive cases, 231265 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Wednesday informed that3037 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),1089from Jammu division and 1948from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 278859.Also 40 COVID-19 deaths have been reported,19 from Jammu Division and 21 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 4023 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 1770 from Jammu Division and 2253 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 278859 positive cases, 43892 are Active Positive, 231265 have recovered and 3702have died; 1784in Jammu division and 1918 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 8359251test results available, 8080392 samples have been tested as negative till 26thMay, 2021.

Till date 2050607 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 75604 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 43892 in isolation and 142448in home surveillance. Besides, 17849641 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 63448 positive cases (including 493 cases reported today) with 5895 Active Positive, 56802recovered (including 392cases recovered today), 751 deaths; Baramulla has 20435 positive cases (including 260 cases reported today)with 2936Active Positive, 17251recovered (including 246 cases recovered today), 248 deaths; Budgam reported 19358positive cases (including197 cases reported today)with 3686 active positive cases, 15503 recovered (including 711cases recovered today), 169 deaths; Pulwama has 12322 positive cases (including 145 cases reported today)with2225Active Positive, 9936recovered (including 93 cases recovered today)and 161 deaths; Kupwara has 11131 positive cases (including 153 cases reported today), 1833 Active Positive, 9160recoveries (including 166 cases recovered today), 138 deaths; Anantnag district has 13715 positive cases (including 212 cases reported today)with 4011 Active Positive, 9548recovered (including 109 cases recovered today), 156 deaths; Bandipora has 8131 positive cases (including89 cases reported today), with958Active Positive and 7089 recoveries (including 116cases recovered today),84 deaths; Ganderbal has 8192 positive cases (including 219cases reported today)with 1280Active Positive, 6845 recoveries (including 113 cases recovered today)and67deaths; Kulgam has 9385 positive cases (including 1117 cases reported today)with 2175 Active Positive, 7120 recoveries (including281 cases recovered today)and 90 deaths while as Shopian has 5130 positive cases (including 63 cases reported today),1169active positive cases, 3907 recoveries (including 26 cases recovered today)and54 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 49011 positive cases (including 445 cases reported today) with 6929 active positive cases, 41079recoveries (including 483 cases recovered today), 1003 deaths; Udhampur has 10303 positive cases (including 83cases reported today), 1110active positive cases, 9077 recoveries (including223 cases recovered today)and116 deaths; Rajouri has 9284 positive cases (including 126 cases reported today)with 2711active positive, 6410recoveries (including 266 cases recovered today)and 163deaths; Doda has 5346 positive cases (including 91cases reported today)with1133Active positive, 4127 recovered (including 84 cases recovered today)and 86deaths; Kathua has 8534 positive cases (including 82 cases reported today), 964 active positive cases, 7447recovered(including 174cases recovered today) and 123deaths; Kishtwar has 3875 positive caseswith 375 Active Positive, 3469 recoveriesand31 deaths; Samba has 6571 positive cases (including 46 cases reported today)with 2095 active positive cases, 4373 recoveries (including 223 cases recovered today)and 103 deaths; Poonch has 4900 positive cases (including 66 cases reported today)with888active positive, 3936recoveries (including 216cases recovered today)and 76 deaths; Rambanhas 4765 positive cases (including 99 cases reported today)with986 active positive cases, 3731 recoveries (including 84 cases recovered today)and 48 deaths while Reasi has 5023 positive (including 16 cases reported today)with 533 active positive cases, 4455 recoveries (including17 cases recovered today)and 35 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 278859 positive cases in J&K, 21420have been reported as travelers while 257439as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 2603 COVID dedicated beds, 2303 Isolation beds with 1299vacant beds and 300 ICU beds where 111 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 2853 COVID dedicated beds, 2699 Isolation beds where 1223 beds are vacant and 154 ICU beds where 83are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 5456 COVID dedicated beds, 5002 Isolation beds with 2522 beds vacant and 454 ICU beds with 194vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing allnecessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 17.42 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.