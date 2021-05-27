NIT Rourkela selected to promote equal participation of women into fields science and technology

Rourkela: NIT Rourkela has been selected for the pilot programme of Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI) launched by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India . A total of 30 institutions from India have been selected to promote Gender Equality in the fields of science and technology. NIT Rourkela is one among the 8 Institutes of National Importance that has been chosen after a rigorous evaluation process. Project GATI aims to nudge institutions of higher education and research towards supporting diversity, inclusion and the full spectrum of demographic talent for their own success and progression. It aims to bring institutional reforms to promote women into scientific laboratories and aspires to create an enabling environment for equal participation of women in science, technology, engineering, medicine and mathematics disciplines (STEMM) at all levels, addressing deep-rooted problems.

GATI (Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions) – Framework Development for Advancing Gender Equity in Science and Technology and Higher Education in India. GATI is an innovative overarching Pilot Project supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST). It ushers a new intervention programme for gender equality in science and technology in India. Work will be carried out in mission mode at NAAC, in close cooperation with DST and British Council.