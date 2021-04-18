Jammu and Kashmir reports 1145 new positive cases, 132205 recovered so far

Jammu : The Government on Saturday informed that 1145 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),503 from Jammu division and 642 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 145166.Also 03 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 02 from Jammu Division and 01 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 852 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 373 from Jammu Division and 479 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 145166 positive cases, 10910 are Active Positive, 132205 have recovered and 2051have died; 761 in Jammu division and 1290 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6720261test results available, 6575095 samples have been tested as negative till 17thApril, 2021.

Till date 1659828 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 70030 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 10910 in isolation and 127786in home surveillance. Besides, 1449051 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 34170 positive cases (including 319 cases reported today) with 3858 Active Positive, 29827recovered (including 231 cases recovered today), 485 deaths; Baramulla has 10339 positive cases (including 112 cases reported today)with 1017Active Positive, 9139recovered (including 77 cases recovered today), 183 deaths; Budgam reported 8908 positive cases (including 55 cases reported today)with 450 active positive cases, 8335 recovered (including 42cases recovered today), 123 deaths; Pulwama has 6275 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today)with 250 Active Positive, 5932 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today)and 93 deaths; Kupwara has 6131 positive cases (including 17 cases reported today), 238 Active Positive, 5795recoveries (including 11 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Anantnag district has 5554 positive cases (including 26 cases reported today)with 281 Active Positive, 5174 recovered (including 21 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Bandipora has 4960 positive cases (including17 cases reported today), with117Active Positive and 4780 recoveries (including 12 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 4906 positive cases (including 44 cases reported today)with 148 Active Positive, 4709 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and49deaths; Kulgam has 3141 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today)with 214 Active Positive, 2870recoveries (including 59 cases recovered today)and 57 deaths while as Shopian has 2745 positive cases (including 01 cases reported today),86 active positive cases, 2619 recoveries (including 05 cases recovered today)and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 28490 positive cases (including 264 cases reported today) with 2342 active positive cases, 25751recoveries (including 103 cases recovered today), 397 deaths; Udhampur has 5151 positive cases (including 22 cases reported today), 576active positive cases, 4517 recoveries (including 144 cases recovered today)and58 deaths; Rajouri has 4056 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today)with 148active positive, 3852 recoveries (including 03 cases recovered today)and 56 deaths; Doda has 3527 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today)with39Active positive, 3424 recovered (including 11 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3718 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today), 243 active positive cases, 3422 recovered(including 11 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2804 positive cases (including 05 cases reported today)with 17 Active Positive, 2765 recoveriesand22 deaths; Samba has 3044 positive cases (including 35 cases reported today)with 171 active positive cases, 2830 recoveries and 43 deaths; Poonch has 2632 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today)with79active positive, 2524recoveries and 29 deaths; Ramban has 2206 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with37 active positive cases, 2146 recoveries (including 06 cases recovered today)and 23 deaths while Reasi has 2409 positive (including 80 cases reported today)with 599 active positive cases, 1794 recoveries (including 95 cases recovered today)and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 145166 positive cases in J&K, 16550 have been reported as travelers while 128616 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1109 COVID dedicated beds, 972 Isolation beds with 787 vacant beds and 137 ICU beds where 90 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1511 COVID dedicated beds, 1400 Isolation beds where 1015 beds are vacant and 112 ICU beds where 87are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2620 COVID dedicated beds, 2372 Isolation beds with 1802 beds vacant and 249 ICU beds with 177vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 15.77 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.