Film Producer Shiv Sagar calls on Lt Governor,Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Renowned film and serial producer, Sh. Shiv Sagar today called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

Sh. Shiv Sagar, who is the grandson of legendary Film-maker Sh. Ramanand Sagar, discussed with the Lt Governor about his future projects and also briefed him about his upcoming series on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi ji, which he is going to shoot in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Lt Governor observed that the J&K Government is working towards creating a favourable environment for film making in J&K through the New Film Policy to once again bring back the golden era of showcasing the pristine beauty of J&K on the silver screen.

Besides, facilitating the film-makers coming to the UT, we are also eying on maximizing the potential of promising local film talents for transforming J&K into the most preferred film destination, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also assured full cooperation and support of the UT administration to the film producer in his upcoming venture.

Sh. Sunil Lahri, who is best known for portraying the role of ‘Lakshman’ in Ramanand Sagar’s epic television series ‘Ramayan’ also accompanied the Film Producer and presented the full volume of Ramayan Serial to the Lt Governor.

Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor was also present on the occasion.