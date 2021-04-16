Jammu and Kashmir reports 1141 new positive cases, 130791 recovered so far

Jammu: The Government on Thursday informed that 1141 new positive cases of novel Corona virus (COVID-19),434 from Jammu division and 707 from Kashmir division, have been reported today, thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 142877.Also 04 COVID-19 deaths have been reported, 01 from Jammu Division and 03 from Kashmir Division.

Moreover, 487 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals including 116 from Jammu Division and 371 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 142877 positive cases, 10040 are Active Positive, 130791 have recovered and 2046have died; 758 in Jammu division and 1288 in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 6648718test results available, 6505841 samples have been tested as negative till 15thApril, 2021.

Till date 1641528 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 71500 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 10040 in isolation and 132646in home surveillance. Besides, 1425296 persons have completed their surveillance period.

Providing district-wise breakup, the Bulletin said that Srinagar has 33444 positive cases (including 418 cases reported today) with 3569 Active Positive, 29391recovered (including 195 cases recovered today), 484 deaths; Baramulla has 10138 positive cases (including 136 cases reported today)with 945Active Positive, 9010recovered (including 44 cases recovered today), 183 deaths; Budgam reported 8756 positive cases (including 25 cases reported today)with 375 active positive cases, 8258 recovered (including 41cases recovered today), 123 deaths; Pulwama has 6200 positive cases (including 21 cases reported today)with 213 Active Positive, 5895 recovered (including 16 cases recovered today)and 92 deaths; Kupwara has 6103 positive cases (including 23 cases reported today), 242 Active Positive, 5763recoveries (including 15 cases recovered today), 98 deaths; Anantnag district has 5498 positive cases (including 30 cases reported today)with 263 Active Positive, 5136 recovered (including 13 cases recovered today), 99 deaths; Bandipora has 4931 positive cases (including 07 cases reported today), with127Active Positive and 4741 recoveries (including 30 cases recovered today), 63 deaths; Ganderbal has 4857 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today)with 117 Active Positive, 4691 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today) and 49 deaths; Kulgam has 3087 positive cases (including 28 cases reported today) with 224 Active Positive, 2806 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today)and 57 deaths while as Shopian has 2743 positive cases (including 06 cases reported today),94 active positive cases, 2609 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Similarly, Jammu has 28003 positive cases (including 215 cases reported today) with 2020 active positive cases, 25588recoveries (including 46 cases recovered today), 395 deaths; Udhampur has 5100 positive cases (including 47 cases reported today), 701active positive cases, 4341 recoveries (including 08 cases recovered today)and58 deaths; Rajouri has 3995 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today)with 95 active positive, 3844 recoveries (including 07 cases recovered today)and 56 deaths; Doda has 3508 positive cases (including 04 cases reported today)with39Active positive, 3405 recovered (including 06 cases recovered today)and 64 deaths; Kathua has 3639 positive cases (including 29 cases reported today), 196 active positive cases, 3390 recovered(including 19 cases recovered today) and 53 deaths; Kishtwar has 2795 positive cases (including 08 cases reported today)with 29 Active Positive, 2744 recoveries (including 10 cases recovered today)and22 deaths; Samba has 2986 positive cases (including 13 cases reported today)with 121 active positive cases, 2822 recoveries and 43 deaths; Poonch has 2617 positive cases (including 09 cases reported today)with70active positive, 2519recoveriesand 28 deaths; Ramban has 2191 positive cases (including 03 cases reported today)with29 active positive cases, 2139 recoveries and 23 deaths while Reasi has 2286 positive (including 93 cases reported today)with 571 active positive cases, 1699 recoveries (including 20 cases recovered today)and 16 deaths.

According to the bulletin, among the total 142877 positive cases in J&K, 16175 have been reported as travelers while 126702 as others.

The Bulletin said that the breakup represents districts from which the patients have been traced or are ordinarily residing.

The bulletin added that there are 1091 COVID dedicated beds, 962 Isolation beds with 808 vacant beds and 129 ICU beds where 98 beds are vacant in Jammu division while there are 1570 COVID dedicated beds, 1484 Isolation beds where 858 beds are vacant and 86 ICU beds where 90are vacant beds in Kashmir division. There are a total of 2661 COVID dedicated beds, 2446 Isolation beds with 1666 beds vacant and 215 ICU beds with 188vacant beds in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Central Government is continuously monitoring the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the Union Territory and is providing all necessary support towards effective containment of the spread of Covid-19 and better clinical management of positive cases.

The government has also started free tele-consultation general OPD services by Specialists/MBBS Doctors for the residents of J&K under National Tele-consultation Service. People can avail these services from Home by registering online on web portal https://esanjeevaniopd.in/. The services are available on Monday to Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. People can also download and install esanjeevani OPD app from google play store.

Besides, 24×7 Rapid Antigen Testing facility for COVID-19 has been started outside the emergency of GMC Hospital Jammu. The facility will be very useful for segregation of patients in emergency wing of GMC Jammu.

Meanwhile, a 24×7 COVID Control Room has been set up for redressal of the grievances related to COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Associated Hospitals of Government Medical College, Jammu and Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Patients or attendants can call at 0191– 258 5444 (Control Room), Exchange: 0191-258 2626 / 258 5542 / 258 4290 /258 4291 / 258 4292 / 258 4293/ 258 4294 for assistance.

The bulletin has informed the people that, the best way to protect themselves from COVID-19 is by maintaining physical distance of at least 2 meter from others, frequently cleaning hands with an alcohol based hand sanitizer or washing them with soap and water and following good respiratory etiquette and hygiene.

As a measure for social distancing in public places and workplaces wearing a face cover is compulsory.

The bulletin again explained that early detection of COVID-19 can prevent the spread of disease so we need to be responsible for the well-being of ourselves and everyone around us. “Not disclosing symptoms could put life of individuals and their families at risk. In case of symptoms like fever, cough and difficulty in breathing report early. Do not fear, call COVID-19 helpline numbers and seek medical advice”.

Advisory has further exhorted upon the people not to step out of home, unless absolutely necessary. “If you have to move out for unavoidable reasons, ensure that you wear a mask and practice social distancing, personal hygiene and frequent hand washing with soap and water.”

In case of any emergency people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 at their doorsteps by calling on toll-free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free ambulance services by dialing toll-free number 102.

People can also call on toll-free national helpline number 1075; J&K COVID-19 Helpline Numbers 0191- 2549676 (UT level Cell), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 & 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division) for support, guidance, and response to health-related queries on Novel Corona virus Disease (COVID-19).

The bulletin has informed that the Directorate of Indian Systems of Medicine, J&K is distributing AYUSH Medicines having immunity boosting, immuno-modulator, anti-oxidant, rejuvenator, anti-stress, metabolism regulator, anti-allergic, anti-pyretic, anti-tussives, bronchodilator, etc. properties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The department so far has provided medicine to 15.77 lakh people that include various frontline workers, senior citizens, PRIs, police/paramilitary personals and general masses. Moreover, preventive measures and Yoga therapies are also being advised to the people to take care of lifestyle/mental disorders so that physical and mental health is ensured during this pandemic.

Public is advised to strictly follow the advisories issued by the government from time to time and rely only on the information released by the government through the daily media bulletin to print and electronic media.

People are also advised to refrain from spreading rumors and pay no heed to them at the same time.