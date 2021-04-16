Cooperation of social organizations necessary to deal with Covid-19 pandemic: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel discussed the situation arising out of the rising infection of Corona in the state with the heads of various societies through a video conference today. He appealed for cooperation from social organizations in dealing with the Corona pandemic. He said that the government has limited resources. The association of society with the government increases the resources manifold. For the prevention of corona infection, like last year, active cooperation of all the members of society is necessary this time. He thanked various social organizations for the assistance provided. Advisor to the Chief Minister Mr. Vinod Verma and Chief Secretary Mr. Amitabh Jain also attended the video conference.

The Chief Minister said in the video conference that the second wave of Corona epidemic is more deadly. It’s virus is more infectious. This time there is a need to be more vigilant. The state government is trying to deal with this epidemic with all its resources. He said that lockdown is necessary for prevention of fast growing infections. He asked the community chiefs to motivate people to remain self-governed and to follow the measures to prevent infection seriously.

Mr. Baghel said that precaution is prevention. For this, it is important for people to be aware. Infections can be avoided with the use of masks, physical distance, and good hand hygiene. If someone shows symptoms in the house, isolate them. Get them tested for Covid and if the report comes positive then take full treatment according to SOP. Delay in treatment increases infection and can be fatal. Chief Minister told the community heads about the use of Remdecivir injection that it is given to serious patients treated in ICU or ventilator. For this, monitoring of doctors is necessary. It is not used for home isolation and for general hospital patients. Remedesivir is being supplied to the hospitals as per their requirement. Chief Minister said in the video conference that Corona samples are being tested in seven state and five private labs in the state under RTPCR system. The launch of four new labs in Korea, Mahasamund, Kanker and Korba this month will expedite the investigation and report will be received soon. Samples are also being tested by truenat method in 31 labs in the government sector and four in the private sector. Samples in all districts are also being tested by Rapid antigen kits. He said that Chhattisgarh is also among the leading states in the country in vaccination. 14 percent of the state’s population has been given the first vaccine to protect against corona.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Mrs. Renu G. Pillai informed about the state of Corona infection, testing, treatment and vaccination through a power point presentation. Secretary of Public Relations Department Shri D.D. Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister Mr. Siddharth Komal Pardeshi, Director, Health Services Shri Neeraj Bansod and Director of National Health Mission Dr. Priyanka Shukla were also present in the video conference.

During the discussion with the Chief Minister, representatives of various societies said that they are cooperating in providing food to the needy during lockdown as well as providing oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and medicines. They assured the Chief Minister that that they were gladly ready for extending help through their social buildings, hostels, volunteers, providing food, oxygen supply and any other kind of support in the management of Covid-19. The video conference was attended by Manwa Kurmi Samaj, Chhattisgarh Kanwar Samaj, Rajput-Kshatriya Mahasabha, Maheshwari Samaj, Chhattisgarh Sindhi Panchayat, Maharashtra Mandal, Sahu Samaj, Christian Society, Jain Samaj and Dewangan Samaj.