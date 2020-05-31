Jajpur: Jajpur district reports 10 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally at 269.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 129 new COVID19 cases, tally at 1948. This is the biggest single day spike ever. Out of new 129 cases, 119 have been detected at quarantine centers while 10 are local cases. Active cases in the state 889. Total recovered people 1050. Total number of 4641 COVID19 samples were tested yesterday; cumulative: 152131.

Out of the total 129 fresh #COVID19 cases, Kendrapara reports highest 18 cases, Gajapati-16, Nuapada-12, Bolangir-11, Ganjam & Jajpur-10 each , Khurda-7

Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Balasore- 6 cases each, Cuttack-5 , Puri & Deogarh- 4 cases each, Keonjhar- 3 , Malkangiri 1, Dhenkanal 1, Sambalpur 1.

