Bolangir: Bolangir district reports 11 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally at 80.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 129 new COVID19 cases, tally at 1948. This is the biggest single day spike ever. Out of new 129 cases, 119 have been detected at quarantine centers while 10 are local cases. Active cases in the state 889. Total recovered people 1050. Samples tested on Saturday 4641. Cumulative: 1,52,131.

Out of the total 129 fresh #COVID19 cases, Kendrapara reports highest 18 cases, Gajapati-16, Nuapada-12, Bolangir-11, Ganjam & Jajpur-10 each , Khurda-7

Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh, Balasore- 6 cases each, Cuttack-5 , Puri & Deogarh- 4 cases each, Keonjhar- 3 , Malkangiri 1, Dhenkanal 1, Sambalpur 1.

