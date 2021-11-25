Jagatsinghpur lawyers resorted cease work, protesting a colleague arrest

Report by Kahnu Nanda,Jagatsinghpur: The Jagatsinghpur district bar association resorted to a day-long cease work in judicial and civil courts functioning here on Wednesday. The agitated legal professional protested against police for its illegal action arresting a lawyer colleague on the charge against him in a dowry torture case.

According to district bar association president, Gagan Chandra Dash informed that one of our bar member and a working lawyer Ramananda Panda was arrested by Jagatsinghpur police without complying with legal formalities. The victim lawyer was booked basing on his wife Lipi Panda’s complaint occurring out of a dowry torture case. .

Cops had picked up him from his residence on Sunday midnight and brought him to the police station for interrogation where he got ill-treated by police later on Monday morning forwarded to court from where he was shifted to jail. Later Panda’s bail pleas were heard in Jagatsinghpur district judge court who granted bail to victim lawyer on Tuesday.

We condemned the illegal act of police who desecrated Supreme Court guidelines on the arrest of a working lawyer. The supreme court guidelines stipulate that ‘’no police officer shall arrest an advocate or investigate a case against an advocate without the explicit direction of the Chief judicial magistrate and due information to local Bar association’’, strangely Jagatsinghpur police skipped the legal formalities and picked up the lawyer hastily, he was being produced in court on Monday then the arrest incident was informed to bar association, president Dash fumed.

Angered over the incident alleged misconduct of police, the bar association resorted to cease work and abstained from judicial proceedings on Wednesday, later apprised the bar council of Odisha and lawyers associations across the state.

However bar association general secretary Naresh Das informed that we have decided to lodge a 1cc case against police in SDJM court here on Thursday, after legal interpretation of the incident next course of agitation would be decided, general secretary Das informed.

Sources informed that causing lawyers agitation the litigants coming to courts were suffered entire day, lawyers disallowed entering into judicial complex here moreover judges and judicial staff were allowed to go into the court building. Senior lawyers Rabi Narayan Mohanty, Souri Prasad Swain, Pitambar Panda, Subrata Satapathy, Dushmanta Barik, Sarat Chandra Nayak, Dolagovinda Dash, Rajkishor Behera participated in the agitation. [Ends]