Israel Defense Forces has eliminated thousands of terrorists in Gaza Strip, says PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has eliminated thousands of terrorists in Gaza Strip and this is just the beginning. He also informed that they are preparing for a ground invasion but kept the details hidden. He once again urged non-combatant Gazans to evacuate to southern Gaza Strip to escape the fighting. The recently made War Cabinet along with the IDF Chief of Staff will determine the next course of action. Amid tensions, Lebanon-based Hezbollah has continued to fire missiles at Israel and IDF has retaliated accordingly. The casualties are unclear as of now.

US President Joe Biden reiterated his support to Israel, while French President Emmanuel Macron warned that a massive Israeli ground invasion in Gaza would be an error. Biden said there is no going back to the status quo as it stood on 6th October. US diplomat for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, is on her way to West Asia to discuss humanitarian solutions and restate US support.

United Nations Security Council failed to pass a resolution for the fourth time as permanent members, Russia and China, vetoed a US draft resolution that called for humanitarian pauses to allow aid access in the region. Meanwhile, Israel has demanded the resignation of UN Chief Antonio Guterres over comments he made about the Gaza war. Guterres expressed shock at the reaction said he clearly condemned the acts of terror inflicted on Israel in remarks where he also said the attacks did not happen in a vacuum.

Health Ministry of Gaza claims that more than 6,500 people have been killed since the October 7th attack by Hamas. One of the biggest aid providers in Gaza, United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) is on the brink of shutting down because of lack of fuel. Israel has blocked all aid including food, water and fuel to Gaza.