United States: At least 22 killed, nearly 60 injured in Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

In the United States, at least 22 people were killed and nearly 60 others injured in a mass shooting incident in Lewiston, Maine last night. According to the Lewiston Police Department, the shootings took place at a restaurant and bowling alley. Police have warned a gunman is on the loose. Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office posted two photographs of the suspect, holding a rifle in the firing position, on Facebook, saying he is at large. The county sheriff has asked for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect. Lewiston is part of Androscoggin County and about 56 km north of Maine’s largest city, Portland.