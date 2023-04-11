IPL Cricket: Lucknow Super Giants beat Royal Challengers Bangalore

In IPL Cricket, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by one wicket at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore last night. Lucknow achieved the target of 213 runs in 20 overs after losing 9 wickets. For Lucknow Super Giants, Marcus Stoinis scored 65 off 30 balls while Nicholas Pooran made 62 off 19 balls.

Earlier, Bangalore scored 212 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. For Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli scored 61 runs off 44 balls while captain Faf du Plessis slammed 79 runs in just 46 balls. Today, Delhi Capitals will clash with Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The match will begin at 7:30 this evening.