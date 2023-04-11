Trinamool Congress, CPI and NCP lose national party status; Aam Aadmi Party now a National party

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has granted national party status to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Commission, however, withdrew the national party status of All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Communist Party of India and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In an order yesterday, the Election Commission said, after its recognition as a State party in Gujarat, the AAP has become a recognized state party in four states, namely Delhi, Punjab, Goa and Gujarat. It said, the party has fulfilled the eligibility conditions for granting recognition as a national party.

The Commission withdrew the state party status of AITC in the States of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. It also withdrew the state party status of the Communist Party of India in West Bengal and Odisha. State party status of NCP in Goa, Manipur and Meghalaya has also been withdrawn by the Commission. The Commission has granted recognition to Tipra Motha Party as a state party in Tripura. Voice of the People Party got recognition as a state party in Meghalaya.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also got recognition as a state party in Nagaland. Bharat Rashtra Samithi, formely known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, has been de-recognised as a state party in Andhra Pradesh while Rashtriya Lok Dal’s state party status has been withdrawn. State party recognitions of Pattali Makkal Katchi in Puducherry, Revolutionary Socialist Party in West Bengal, People’s Democratic Alliance in Manipur and Mizoram People’s Conference in Mizoram have also been withdrawn.