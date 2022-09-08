IOC provides financial assistance to Spiti Farmers Society

New Delhi : Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Limited handed over a cheque of Rs. 7,23,800 to the Spiti Farmers Society, Chicham of district Lahaul & Spiti in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan, today.

This financial assistance is for scientific and innovative value addition of local highland Barley for livelihood improvement in tribal areas of Spiti valley of the State.

Expressing gratitude to the IOC Limited, the Governor said that the developmental and agricultural activities in the tribal areas would get further impetus by such efforts.

Jitender Kumar, Divisional Retail Head, Shimla Divisional Office, IOC Ltd. handed over the cheque to Kalzang Lade, General Secretary, the Spiti Farmers Society.