CM Jai Ram Thakur congratulates Police Department

New Delhi : Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated the State Police Department for being ranked as the second best in the country after Odisha in tracing kidnapping/abduction victims and missing persons, as per 2021 data of National Crime Records Bureau.

Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh was a peaceful State with very low crime rate as compared to other neighbouring States. He said that the State Government has strengthened the police department and new technologies were introduced to track the culprits. He also lauded the constant efforts of the State Police in curbing various crimes by timely action against the culprits.

Jai Ram Thakur said that hundreds of posts of police personnel of different categories have been filled during the last four and half years period and several police posts and police stations have been opened to ensure effective policing and to maintain law and order. He said that as many as 350 vehicles have been provided to the Police Department by the State Government to ensure effective mobility of the Force. In addition to this, Rs. 300 crore has been spent on creating effective infrastructure and modernization of the Police Force, he added.