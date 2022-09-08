Himachal adjudged as best State in effective implementation of JJM : Jai Ram Thakur

New Delhi : An Industrial Training Institute (ITI) would be opened at Kujja Balh, Ayurvedic Dispensary at Torkhola, Health Sub Centre at Sakoh and Paplog, Pharmacy College at Cholthara besides starting Science classes in GSSS Sadhot. This was announced by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while addressing a largely attended public meeting at Cholthara in Dharampur Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district today during his one day tour to the constituency.

Chief Minister said that the Dharampur area was known for the serving soldiers and ex-servicemen and also for the water scarcity. He said that now with Mahender Singh as Jal Shakti Minister, almost all the villages and households of the area have tapped drinking water. He said that the State has been adjudged as best State in effective implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission and credit of this also goes to the pro-active approach of Jal Shakti Minister. He said that earlier in the day he had inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 980 crore, out of which Rs. 770 crore projects were of Jal Shakti Department. He said that all this was possible due to the double engine Governments at the State and the Centre.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government from the day one of holding the reins of the State has worked with a motto of ‘Jahan Gareeb, Wahan Sarkar’. He said that welfare and developmental policies and programmes of the State Government were aimed at improving the socio-economic status of the poor and the downtrodden.

Chief Minister said that at the time of formation of the State, there were only four districts whereas today there were 12 districts. He said that in the year 1948 literacy rate of the State was only 4.8 per cent, which today has gone upto over 83 percent. He said that there were only 228 kms roads in the State in 1948, whereas today there were nearly 40,000 kms roads connecting every nook and corner of the State. He said that major credit of this goes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who started PMGSY with a provision of Rs. 60000 crore as about 50 per cent roads in the State were constructed under the PMGSY. He said that Atal Tunnel Rohtang was also a vision of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, which was fulfilled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also launched the website of Baba Kamlahia and inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects for the area.

He said that the State Government was committed to the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden and has started several schemes for improving their economic status.

The Chief Minister was honoured by various social, political and cultural organizations on the occasion. He was accorded a rousing welcome on his arrival at Cholthara with hundreds of people in queue.

Union Information and Broadcasting, Youth Services and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that it was a record in itself that inaugurations and foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs. 980 crore were laid in a single day. He said that as many as 12 crore women were provided free gas connection under the Ujjawala Yojna by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur provided over 3.34 lakh free gas connections under the Grihini Suvidha Yojna in the State. He said that the industrial growth in the State was the result of the industrial package announced by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and rural connectivity was also possible due to the PMGSY announced by the former Prime Minister. He said that now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only restored special category status for the State but also sanctioned Bulk Drug Park and Medical Devices Park for the State. He said that the Central Government would provide adequate funds for restoration of developmental works damaged due to excessive rains.

Anurag Singh Thakur appreciated the good work done by the State Government headed by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the field of vaccination, education and Jal Jeevan Mission. He also appreciated the decision of the State Government to provide 125 units free power to domestic electric consumers in the State.

Jal Shakti, Sainik Welfare and Revenue Minister Mahender Singh Thakur, while welcoming the Chief Minister, Union Minister and other dignitaries, thanked the Chief Minister for dedicating developmental projects worth about Rs. 980 crore for Dharampur Vidhan Sabha area. He said that the present State Government has completed nearly five years in office and this period would be remembered for the welfare and people oriented policies and programmes launched by the State Government. He also thanked the Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajender Singh Shekhawat for providing adequate funds for the State under JJM and other schemes. He said that over 8.88 lakh water taps have been installed in different parts of the State during the last about two and a half years, as compared to only 7.5 lakh taps installed in the State since the formation of the State. He also detailed a few developmental demands of the area.

MLAs Col. Inder Singh and Prakash Rana, State BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary Vandna Guleria, State BJP Media Co-Incharge Rajat Thakur, BJP Mandal President Lekh Raj, Deputy Commissioner Mandi Arindam Chaudhary and Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri were also present on the occasion among others.