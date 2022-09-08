Odisha government appoints 147 auditors

Bhubaneswar : As many as 147 Common Cadre Auditors today joined the State Government in the Finance Department. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, joining the programme on a virtual platform, asked the new entrants to work hard, with utmost sincerity, adopt new technology and give their best to the job they have been selected for.

CM asked the new recruits to keep it in mind that the salary they receive and other emoluments come from the people of Odisha. CM directed the new recruits to oversee the utilisation of Govt funds and ensure effectiveness in public spending.

CM said that in the past two decades, there has been a phenomenal transformation in our State. Odisha has come a long way to be regarded now as one of the fastest growing states in the country and emerged as a model in the field of governance and public service.