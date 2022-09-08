Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan criticizes State Government for humiliation of Governor’s Office

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan criticized the State Government stating that the Governor’s Office was humiliated and she has been discriminated against as a woman.

The Governor participated in a programme marking the ‘Beginning of Fourth Year in the Service of People of Telangana’ at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, she took a dig at the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao Government and said that the Governor’s Office was humiliated.

She recalled that the Governor was not allowed to hoist the national flag on Republic Day, not allowed to address the Legislature, did not follow protocol wherever she goes. She said, its not about her as an individual, but the Governor’s Office should be respected.

Responding to reporters’ questions, she said 75 per cent of the agenda in the recently held Southern Zonal Meeting in Delhi was about the two Telugu states and the Home Minister himself was present there to ensure resolving issues.

However, the Telangana Chief Minister did not utilise the opportunity.

Stating that the condition of the government hospitals is really bad and a Director of a government hospital is getting admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad reflects the condition.