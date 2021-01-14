Introducing Ultraboost 21 – Latest Edition of ADIDAS’ Iconic Franchise Delivers Incredible Energy Return With Every Stride

New Delhi: adidas today unveiled the ULTRABOOST 21, a fresh update of the brand’s most successful ever running franchise. A team of leading adidas designers and product developers worked closely with the adidas running community and testers to create the new silhouette, which re-imagines the original ULTRABOOST to deliver a bold new design combined with the latest in performance technology.

The core development in ULTRABOOST 21 is the redesign of the shoe’s torsion system. The new adidas LEP (‘Linear Energy Push’) provides a 15% increase in forefoot bending stiffness for a more responsive stride. This works alongside adidas’ proprietary midsole BOOST technology, which packs in 6% more BOOST through an exaggerated heel curve, providing runners with incredible energy return and comfort in every step.

adidas has always believed that through sport, it has the power to transform lives and ULTRABOOST 21 embodies its commitment to bring energy to people to drive positive change and self-betterment. Arriving at a time when cities around the world have been heavily disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, running has continued to be a constant that has kept cities and communities moving.

A global study, commissioned by adidas highlighted the power of running to aid positive transformation and improved physical and mental wellbeing in communities. Runners were shown to be 20% more likely than non-runners to experience increased energy levels, while over 40% of respondents that increased their running frequency, also said that they developed a more positive outlook on life. Over 1 in 3, meanwhile, identified the mental health benefits of running as one of their core motivating factors.

Alberto Uncini Manganelli, General Manager/Senior Vice President, adidas Running, said: “ULTRABOOST has consistently been a unique and sensational blend of iconic design, revolutionary innovations, unparalleled performance and unique consumer experience.

BOOST and PRIMEKNIT have created and elevated new industry standards, while PRIMEBLUE has set a new benchmark of sustainability and adidas LEP is setting new standards of performance. ULTRABOOST has always been a “first”, a ”pioneer”, delighting millions of worldwide users every day, winning their hearts and minds and changing the way they see and feel running.”

Moritz Höllmüller, Senior Design Director Footwear, adidas Running, said: “In creating the adidas ULTRABOOST 21, we have developed our most holistic running shoe ever, that is the ultimate expression of comfort and responsiveness.

“The ULTRABOOST is the flagship of innovation within adidas, where our primary objective is to make each shoe better than the last. ULTRABOOST 21 takes all the aesthetic ingredients that were part of the original shoe’s DNA and fuses them with the latest technology, such as adidas LEP, to create a shoe that combines all of these great design features with incredible comfort, support and energy return.

“ULTRABOOST 21 is a huge statement of intent for the brand. It’s a truly unique product and everything you could possibly want in a running shoe!”

The adidas ULTRABOOST 21 will launch on 28th January 2021 at an MRP of INR 17,999 on the adidas website and in select adidas stores.

